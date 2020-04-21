Collaborative Doctoral Award with the Open University: The Black and Mixed Ethnicity Presence in British Politics, 1750-1850

We are pleased to announce that the History of Parliament Trust is participating in a doctoral studentship project in partnership with the Open University. Applications are invited for an Open-Oxford-Cambridge AHRC DTP-funded Collaborative Doctoral Award, for entry in 2020-21. The deadline for application to the Open University is 15 June 2020.

The proposed PhD research will examine ‘The Black and Mixed Ethnicity Presence in British Politics, 1750-1850’. It will be supervised by Dr Amanda Goodrich (Open University) and Dr Robin Eagles (History of Parliament Trust). For further details on the project, see https://www.oocdtp.ac.uk/black-and-mixed-ethnicity-presence-british-politics-1750-1850

The full text of the Open University’s advertisement for this post is reproduced below. Please note that enquiries and applications should be directed to the Open University, as outlined in the section on ‘How to apply’.

Jan or Dyani Tzatzoe (Tshatshu), Andries Stoffles, James Read Sr, James Read Jr and John Philip giving evidence to a Commons committee (by Richard Woodman, 1844) (C) NPG

The Open University has available an AHRC funded PhD studentship through the Open-Oxford-Cambridge DTP consortium to start 2020/1. It is a collaborative award with the History of Parliament Trust on ‘The black and mixed ethnicity presence in British politics, 1750-1850.’

There is today a move to restore Black and mixed ethnicity (BME) people to their rightful place in British history, yet few BME individuals have been identified in formal or extra-parliamentary British politics in the period. This doctoral thesis will aim to identify, quantify and analyse the BME presence in British politics and political culture more broadly. We aim to provide a broad mandate to the candidate, so that s/he can have scope for exploring avenues of research that interest her/him in relation to the project.

Awards for UK residents cover all tuition fees and provide a maintenance grant at the standard RCUK rate (£15,009 p.a. in 2019/20). Non-UK citizens may be eligible to apply and should check on the OOC DTP CDA page at https://www.oocdtp.ac.uk/eligibility.

The Open University is internationally recognized for innovative research across the Arts and Humanities. We host a number of major AHRC- and ESRC-funded research projects. We have a strong commitment to cross-disciplinary work, to national and international public engagement, and to creative partnerships with a range of non-university partners. We also have a track record of supporting a wide range of diverse communities in different modes of flexible learning.

The History of Parliament Trust specialises in researching and publishing reference works on the history of the Westminster-based Parliament. It has an international reputation for the value and quality of its research and its resources, online and published on the British parliament, are unparalleled. The Trust will bring considerable experience to the research and supervision of this doctoral studentship.

We invite candidates from all backgrounds and ethnicities, and particularly, although not exclusively, BME candidates. The successful applicant would be expected to begin her/his studies in October 2020, although a February 2021 would also be possible.

How to apply

Anyone interested in applying should follow the link to the consortium website where full details of the CDA are provided: https://www.oocdtp.ac.uk/collaborative-doctoral-awards.

For general enquiries about this studentship please contact Amanda Goodrich: Goodrich@open.ac.uk

For general enquiries related to the Open-Oxford-Cambridge DTP, please contact Professor Paul Lawrence, Deputy Director, Open-Oxford-Cambridge DTP (lawrence@open.ac.uk)

For details as to how to how to complete the proposal that must accompany your application follow that accompanies the application follow the link to the OU history page: http://www.fass.open.ac.uk/history/postgraduate/history-phd-proposal

Completed application forms, together with a Research Proposal and a covering letter indicating your suitability and reasons for applying must be sent to FASS-PhD-Applications@open.ac.uk

Application forms are available from http://www.open.ac.uk/postgraduate/research-degrees/how-to-apply.

Closing date: noon 15th June 2020

