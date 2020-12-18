Collaborative Doctoral Award with Keele University and the University of Manchester: ‘A manly place? The experiences of female MPs at Westminster, 1970-2010’

We’re delighted to announce that the History of Parliament Trust will be collaborating with Keele University and the University of Manchester in a doctoral studentship based in part on our Oral History project. Applications are now invited for a collaborative doctoral award, funded by the AHRC North West Consortium, titled ‘A manly place? The experiences of female MPs at Westminster, 1970-2010’. The studentship will be hosted by Keele University and co-supervised by Professor Helen Parr (Keele University), Dr Charlotte Wildman (University of Manchester) and Dr Emma Peplow (HPT). The start date is September 2021, and closing dates for applications is 22 February 2021. To apply, see: https://www.keele.ac.uk/study/postgraduateresearch/studentships/historyahrccollaborativedoctoralaward/





Left to Right: Baroness Hayman, Dame Marion Roe, Jacqui Ballard who have all been interviewed for the History of Parliament’s oral history project

© Barbara Luckhurst

The proposed PhD will investigate the experiences of female MPs at Westminster 1970-2010, exploring the diversity of female MPs’ experiences and asking how, and the extent to which, the presence of more women has changed parliamentary cultures. The candidate will use our oral history interviews with female MPs – which give a valuable insight into life in Westminster, see our Women in Parliament in the 1970s and 1980s and Women MPs in the 1990s blogs – as well as undertaking more interviews and engaging in archival research. There will also be opportunity to carry out various public engagement activities in Westminster, Keele and Manchester, all supported by the supervisors.

We are very excited to be part of this collaboration and to further explore some of the valuable insights gained by our Oral History Project. All applications are to be made through Keele University: for full details and advert please see Keele’s website. Please feel free to contact Dr Emma Peplow (epeplow@histparl.ac.uk) with any informal enquiries.