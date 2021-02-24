NEW PODCAST for LGBT+ History Month: Lord Ronald Gower (1845-1916)

Based on his recent blog series on The Victorian Commons, this LGBT+ History Month Dr Martin Spychal sat down (virtually) with our public engagement team to discuss his research on the queer MP Lord Ronald Gower. We’ve made our 30 minute conversation available for you below.

N. Sarony, Lord Ronald Charles Sutherland-Leveson-Gower (c. 1884) CC NPG

Martin has been researching Lord Ronald Gower as part of the History of Parliament’s Commons 1832-68 project and been working with Gower’s extensive personal diary, which is an important source for British parliamentary, social and queer history.

Lord Ronald Charles Sutherland-Leveson Gower (1845-1916) was elected for his family’s pocket county of Sutherland in 1867. He represented the constituency as a Whig until 1874. A member of ‘the inner circle of English aristocratic life’ and close friend of the royal family since childhood, Gower is best known for his post-parliamentary career. He was the sculptor of the Shakespeare Memorial in Stratford-upon-Avon, which was unveiled in 1890, and he wrote several popular biographies and memoirs. He is also thought to be the likely inspiration behind the hedonistic aristocrat, Lord Henry Wotton in Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Grey (1890). By the end of his life, Gower’s sexual relationships with men had become an increasingly open secret in high society.

You can read Martin’s series of blogs here.

