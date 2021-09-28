The History of Parliament Trust and St James’s House: Publication Collaborations

On 22nd September we, the History of Parliament Trust, came together with St James’s House to celebrate the publication of our latest collaboration: 300 Years of Leadership and Innovation.

The publication, released to mark the 300th anniversary of Sir Robert Walpole becoming the first so-called Prime Minister, celebrates leadership across the full spectrum of British society: from Parliament and Crown to captains of industry and innovation. Volume One of the two volume-set, edited by our director, Paul Seaward, profiles key parliamentary figures from Robert Walpole to the present day. Further details can be found here.

Ahead of the publication, we began thinking about some of the other parliamentary leaders who made their mark at Westminster. Our YouTube series sees Sammy Sturgess sit down (virtually) with members of the History of Parliament team to discuss key figures in depth. A rundown of our ‘Parliamentary Leadership’ series can be read here, and you can watch our most recent episode on the career of Robert Cecil, earl of Salisbury on the History of Parliament YouTube channel:

300 Years of Leadership and Innovation is not, however, the first publication to come from the collaboration our collaboration with St James’s House.

In 2019 we published The Commonwealth at 70: From Westminster to the World, marking the anniversary of the founding of the Commonwealth in its modern form in 1949. The volume, which is still available for purchase, provides a concise and accessible summary of the evolution of the British Empire and how it developed into the Commonwealth of today. Find out more about the publication in this blog, from our former director, Dr Stephen Roberts.

In 2018 we marked the landmark anniversary for women’s history, 100 years after the 1918 Representation of the People Act, with Voice and Vote: Celebrating 100 Years of Votes for Women. This publication proved a significant piece of work for the History of Parliament, published to accompany UK Parliament’s Vote 100 project exhibition in Westminster Hall; it was co-edited with Speaker’s Committee for Works of Art and the Vote 100 project. In this blog Paul Seaward details its contents. More information about the exhibition can be found here.

In 2015, our partnership began with the publication of The Story of Parliament: Celebrating 750 years of Parliament in Britain, which was released to mark the anniversary of Simon de Montfort’s first Parliament as we know it today, in 1265. To mark the publication, we posted some exerpts of the volume on our blog. FInd these and many more blogs discussing the story of parliament, here.

We’re looking forward to our next collaboration with St James’s House next year!