Publication Announcement: ‘Big Ben: An Icon of Democracy and Leadership’

The History of Parliament are excited to announce the upcoming release of our newest publication in collaboration with St James’s House publishing. ‘Big Ben: An Icon of Democracy and Leadership‘ will be published in December.

St James’s House has shared the following information about the publication…

The History of Parliament Trust and publisher St James’s House are celebrating the long-awaited reopening of Big Ben and the famous clock tower’s 180th anniversary with a commemorative book. Big Ben is one of Britain’s most iconic landmarks and one of the most Instagrammed destinations on the planet. The striking silhouette of Elizabeth Tower, as the structure that houses the clock and its great bell was renamed in 2012 to mark the Queen’s diamond jubilee, is instantly recognisable the world over. Not only does it epitomise prestige and power, it also stands as a global symbol of democracy, leadership and innovation. Six British monarchs and 41 prime ministers have come and gone since the tower’s bells first struck their now familiar music across Westminster. In addition to charting the fascinating history of Big Ben up to the present day, this engaging, thought-provoking and beautifully designed hardback book will also highlight examples of achievement and progress across the social, cultural, political, technological and commercial spheres, and will offer an insight into the major UK government departments. As it outlines their current campaigns and activities, the book will also explore the contributions these departments have made in shaping the Britain of today. This exciting project will be overseen by the History of Parliament Trust’s board of trustees. Together with the book’s editorial board of distinguished academics, these trustees will provide ideas, inspiration and a rare insider’s perspective on life at the heart of Westminster. Researched, written and designed to the highest of standards, and printed in the UK on environmentally friendly, FSA-certified paper, this prestigious book offers the chance to become an enduring part of the story of one of the world’s most powerful and historical institutions. St James’s House

Find out more information about the publication on the St James's House website.